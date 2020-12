Большинству американцев выплатят по 600 долларов в рамках мер поддержки

""WASHINGTON (CNN) -- President Bush on Wednesday signed the Economic Stimulus Act of 2008, calling it a "booster shot" for the American economy.

"The bill I'm signing today is large enough to have an impact, amounting to more than $152 billion this year, or about 1 percent of the GDP (gross domestic product)," the president said in the brief ceremony in the East Room of the White House.

The government hopes the measure, which will send most Americans tax rebate checks by May, will either prevent a recession or make one relatively brief.

The package also includes tax breaks for equipment purchases by businesses, as well as payments to disabled veterans and some senior citizens.

The bipartisan measure moved through Congress at relative break-neck speed, going from initial discussions to enactment in less than four weeks.

The package will pay $600 to most individual taxpayers and $1,200 to married taxpayers filing joint returns""